Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Invests $987,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Waste Management makes up about 0.8% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $3,962,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,671,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,501,000 after purchasing an additional 223,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.38. 1,410,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,854. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

