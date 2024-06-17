Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Twilio accounts for 1.3% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,212,000 after purchasing an additional 241,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Twilio by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,131,000 after acquiring an additional 217,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Twilio Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $53.53. 2,679,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,329. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,046. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

