Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Makes New $75,000 Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $120.73. 1,968,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

