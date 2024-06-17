Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $87.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

ACHC stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 441,692 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,338,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $24,157,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,327,000 after buying an additional 238,114 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,712,000 after buying an additional 200,765 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

