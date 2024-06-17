Accent Capital Management LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Moody’s accounts for about 1.2% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $412.32. The stock had a trading volume of 436,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,165. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $417.75.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

