ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the May 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.75. 567,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,526. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $454.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 31,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

