Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $580.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $570.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $605.17.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $525.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.