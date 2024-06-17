Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $64.15. 1,661,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,423. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,014,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,336,000 after buying an additional 32,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

