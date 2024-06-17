Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of AVTE stock traded down $22.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.79. 21,149,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.30. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $138,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $138,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $33,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $2,834,593. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,052,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,881,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

