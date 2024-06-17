Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Affimed has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Affimed by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

