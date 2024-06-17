Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.23. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

