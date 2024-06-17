Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Mak Capital One Llc Sells 38,539 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $3,501,268.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,654,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,933 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $3,147,285.75.

On Monday, June 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 25,747 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $2,391,381.36.

On Friday, June 7th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 66,795 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $6,265,371.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 28,429 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $2,713,263.76.

On Monday, June 3rd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $4,451,327.58.

On Thursday, May 30th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $2,629,223.64.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $11,679,298.36.

On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $4,128,949.70.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $91.07 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.46.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Agilysys by 20.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth about $245,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

