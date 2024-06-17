AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:AGNCL)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AGNCL traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $24.06. 13,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,215. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

