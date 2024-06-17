Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Set at C$20.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$20.00 target price on Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.39.

Air Canada stock opened at C$17.16 on Friday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$26.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

