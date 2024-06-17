Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.25

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €20.25 ($21.77) and last traded at €20.58 ($22.13), with a volume of 355007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €20.42 ($21.96).

Aixtron Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

About Aixtron

(Get Free Report)

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.