Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned 0.14% of Alight worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 323,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 144,573 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 531,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alight by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,171,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,826,000 after buying an additional 3,018,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alight by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 281,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 196,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALIT stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $7.26. 3,383,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,742. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALIT. UBS Group upped their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,865 shares of company stock worth $12,151,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

