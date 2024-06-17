Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$84.00 at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$86.85.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 3.8 %

TSE:ATD opened at C$75.90 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$87.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$26.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.03 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.343894 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.