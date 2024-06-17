Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.29. Approximately 91,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 462,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.32 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.27%.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.