Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Stock Price Up 3%

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 10,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 197,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

