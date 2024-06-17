Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $174.81 and last traded at $175.82. Approximately 4,143,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 28,793,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.79.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,731,103. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

