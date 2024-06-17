Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.18

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.18 and last traded at $98.79, with a volume of 279550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.56, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $180,199.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,909.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,206.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,007 shares of company stock valued at $41,874,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

