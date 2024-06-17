Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Update

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,460,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 26,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amcor by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 48.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.
