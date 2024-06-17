American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

