American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
American Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
