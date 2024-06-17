Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $61.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.42.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of APH opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Amphenol by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.