Analysts Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Alan G. Levin purchased 7,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,888.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alan G. Levin purchased 7,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,888.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braidwell LP raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $13,278,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,527,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,491 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCRX stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

