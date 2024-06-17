Analysts Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Price Target at $16.67

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Dana by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 176,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

