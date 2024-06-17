Analysts Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) PT at $55.80

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

