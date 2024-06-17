Analysts Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Target Price at $51.47

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

NYSE FCX opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $2,781,271.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at $185,472,832.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,427,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $417,752,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,538 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $712,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,966,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

