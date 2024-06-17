Analysts Set Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) PT at $8.83

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAAC. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAAC opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $610.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

