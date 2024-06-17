Analyzing Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Jushi shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Jushi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akanda and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A Jushi -26.80% -5,529.11% -11.88%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A Jushi 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Akanda and Jushi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility and Risk

Akanda has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jushi has a beta of -1, indicating that its share price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akanda and Jushi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $2.16 million 0.24 -$32.28 million N/A N/A Jushi $269.45 million 0.40 -$65.10 million ($0.36) -1.53

Akanda has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jushi.

Summary

Akanda beats Jushi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

