Analyzing Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) & Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR – Get Free Report) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Entergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and Entergy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Entergy $12.15 billion 1.87 $2.36 billion $9.97 10.67

Analyst Recommendations

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Commerce Energy Group and Entergy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Entergy 1 3 9 0 2.62

Entergy has a consensus price target of $114.12, suggesting a potential upside of 7.26%.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Entergy 17.75% 10.20% 2.36%

Risk & Volatility

Commerce Energy Group has a beta of 4.51, suggesting that its stock price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entergy beats Commerce Energy Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Energy Group

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. It also engages in the ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers, as well as provides decommissioning services to other nuclear power plant owners. It generates electricity through gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 24,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity. It delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

