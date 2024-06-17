Andrea Sabens Sells 341 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $27,201.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49.

On Monday, April 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $20,882.84.

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.63. 631,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,369. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

