Apple Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,423,490 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average daily volume of 1,110,504 call options.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,975,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $337,416,000 after purchasing an additional 79,297 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 140,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 107,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.67. The company had a trading volume of 93,201,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,111,121. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

