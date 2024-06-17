Aptose Biosciences’ (APTO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

APTO stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.39. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC owned 0.99% of Aptose Biosciences worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

