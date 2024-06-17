Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in May

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aquafil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNLF remained flat at $3.39 during midday trading on Monday. Aquafil has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65.

About Aquafil

Aquafil S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, reprocessing, and sale of polyamide 6 fibers and polymers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the United States. The company offers bulk continuous filament or synthetic yarns for the textile flooring sector, as well as used in hotels, airports, offices, etc., and residential buildings and the automotive market; nylon textile filaments for sportswear, classic, and technical or specialist apparels; and polymers products or plastic raw materials primarily for engineering plastics sector for use in molding industry, as well as manufactures and sells polymers for use in accessories in the fashion and designer furniture industries.

