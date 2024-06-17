Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $202,720.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,690.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

