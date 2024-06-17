Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,600 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 697,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Argo Blockchain by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Argo Blockchain by 108.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,684,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 876,406 shares during the period. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.45 price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Shares of ARBK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 223,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.97. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter. Argo Blockchain had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 4,172.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

