ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as 154.23 and last traded at 155.09. 5,261,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 13,237,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at 157.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 99.48.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 117.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of 104.57.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC raised its stake in ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

