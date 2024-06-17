ARMOR Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $159,306.21 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 0% higher against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $159,306.21 and approximately $19.80 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

