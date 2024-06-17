Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
