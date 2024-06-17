ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

ASE Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

ASX stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3209 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,518,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 801,771 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.