Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $3.30 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 163.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth $126,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

