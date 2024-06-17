AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 7.4% Higher

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $10.98. 5,966,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 7,184,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASTS shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 33.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 110.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 240,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 126,102 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 88,092 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

