Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Update

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 985,500 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the May 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Astra Space

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astra Space stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Astra Space as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astra Space Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 51,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,240. Astra Space has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services primarily in the United States of America. It operates in two segments: Launch Services and Space Products segments. The Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

