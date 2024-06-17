AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company.

AZN opened at $79.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

