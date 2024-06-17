Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AUBN stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $18.24. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 million, a PE ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Auburn National Bancorporation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 469.57%.

In related news, CEO David A. Hedges acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,268.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $181,739. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

