Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 2,296,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,448,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.74.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $144,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

