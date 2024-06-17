Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Mary T. Mcdowell Sells 1,100 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded up $14.64 on Monday, reaching $240.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

