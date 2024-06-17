Avalanche Trading 11.6% Lower This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $28.58 or 0.00042961 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $11.24 billion and approximately $321.29 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013364 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,686,530 coins and its circulating supply is 393,340,160 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

