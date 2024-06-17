AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Down 13.5% in May

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

AvidXchange Price Performance

NASDAQ AVDX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 935,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,787. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 1.01. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.56.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $138,960.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $316,733.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,440,510 shares in the company, valued at $113,279,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $138,960.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,442 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 872.9% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,581,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after buying an additional 1,419,099 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 14.7% during the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,164,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after purchasing an additional 277,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $7,621,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

See Also

